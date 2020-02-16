The Southeast Tourism Society presented The Hotel at Auburn University the 2020 Shining Example Award — Best Lodging Partner at its annual convention in Little Rock, Ark., this week.
The Hotel at Auburn University was nominated by Auburn Opelika Tourism in appreciation for the organization’s commitment to the community. It was selected as the top facility in all 13 Southern states.
“The Hotel at Auburn University has always been an integral partner to us and has always gone above and beyond for the community,” said Robyn Bridges, Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau vice president. “They lead by example and are setting the standard for lodging here in Auburn-Opelika.”
Hans van der Reijden, managing director at the Hotel, and Todd Scholl, director of sales and marketing at the hotel, were in attendance to accept the award.
“We are humbled and honored,” said van der Reijden. “We love this community and are proud to use our talents and gifts in ways that give back.”
STS, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Atlanta, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting tourism to and within the South.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.