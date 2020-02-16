tourism trophy

The Southeast Tourism Society (STS) awarded The Hotel at Auburn University the 2020 Shining Example Award, which recognizes a lodging partner that “supports their community above and beyond their four walls.”

 Auburn University

The Southeast Tourism Society presented The Hotel at Auburn University the 2020 Shining Example Award — Best Lodging Partner at its annual convention in Little Rock, Ark., this week.

The Hotel at Auburn University was nominated by Auburn Opelika Tourism in appreciation for the organization’s commitment to the community. It was selected as the top facility in all 13 Southern states.

“The Hotel at Auburn University has always been an integral partner to us and has always gone above and beyond for the community,” said Robyn Bridges, Auburn-Opelika Tourism Bureau vice president. “They lead by example and are setting the standard for lodging here in Auburn-Opelika.”

Hans van der Reijden, managing director at the Hotel, and Todd Scholl, director of sales and marketing at the hotel, were in attendance to accept the award.

“We are humbled and honored,” said van der Reijden. “We love this community and are proud to use our talents and gifts in ways that give back.”

STS, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Atlanta, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting tourism to and within the South.

