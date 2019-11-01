Founders Brewing Co., based in Grand Rapids, Mich., is being sued for race discrimination and retaliation by a former employee who worked at its taproom in Detroit.
According to the ex-employee, he made several complaints about discrimination in the workplace, and then was fired after he told his supervisor that he would be going to meet with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The craft brewer says that Mr. Evans was a lousy employee and was terminated only after he disregarded an important deadline that his supervisor had been kind enough to extend several times.
Makes sense to me. But the brewer was actually forced to withdraw from a craft-beer festival and shut down its tap- room in Detroit after Evans sent the media excerpts from the following deposition of his former supervisor.
A public-relations nightmare ensued. Just google “Tracy Evans” and “Metro Times” for his picture and the firestorm.
I’m sure the supervisor was advised by the company’s attorneys not to speculate during his deposition; however, in that deposition, he was asked whether he knew that Mr. Evans was black. It should have been an easy question with a “yes” answer.
Here’s the exchange, with some very minor capitalization and spelling edits, and with objections from the brewery’s attorney deleted:
ATTORNEY: OK, are you aware Tracy is black?
SUPERVISOR: What do you mean by that?
ATTORNEY: Are you aware Tracy is African-American?
SUPERVISOR: I’m not sure of his lineage, so I can’t answer that.
ATTORNEY: All right. Are you aware that Tracy is a man of color?
SUPERVISOR: What do you mean by that?
ATTORNEY: No? Do you know … you don’t know what it means for someone to be a white person or a black person?
SUPERVISOR: I’m asking for clarification.
ATTORNEY: You don’t need any. I can promise you that. We’ll keep the record as is. Someone’s skin color. A white …
SUPERVISOR: So that’s what you’re referring to?
ATTORNEY: Yeah. Oh, yeah, yeah.
SUPERVISOR: OK. Yes, I know the difference in skin tone.
ATTORNEY: Are you able to identify individuals by their skin tone?
SUPERVISOR: What do you mean “identify”?
ATTORNEY: I mean, have you ever looked at Tracy Evans in your entire life? Have you? That’s a … that’s a genuine question.
SUPERVISOR: Yes.
ATTORNEY: And did you ever realize that Tracy’s skin (is)black?
SUPERVISOR: That’s not … I mean, is his skin different from mine? Yes.
ATTORNEY: How?
SUPERVISOR: What do you mean “how”? It’s a different color.
ATTORNEY: And what is the difference of that color?
SUPERVISOR: It’s darker.
Common Sense Counsel: Yes, he sounds foolish and evasive, but that’s not the same as being “racist” — especially when every lawyer knows he was just taking his attorney’s advice too literally.
But this is a good example of what can happen when a witness takes the instruction “don’t speculate” or “don’t guess” too far.
Lawyers, look out for your clients and don’t allow them to live in this rabbit hole for long or you will be saying, “I had a deposition today, and boy, do I need a beer.”
And then you’ll pay out settlement money like Founders Brewing Co. did.
