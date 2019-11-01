Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 33 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...SOUTH HALF OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&