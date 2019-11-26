Once the turkey is cut on Thursday, millions of Americans will be rushing out the door to get the best savings and deals of the holiday shopping season.
Whether you plan on shopping local or at a large retail store, there will be enough extended store hours to satisfy most holiday shoppers.
We have compiled a sample list of area retailers and their opening store hours; however, this list does not include all of the stores with extended hours - it is the ones we know about.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Bath + Body Works
- Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. - midnight
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond
- Thanksgiving: Open at 5 p.m.
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Belk
- Thanksgiving: 4 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Best Buy
- Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Claire’s
- Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. - midnight
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. – 2 a.m.
- Black Friday: 5 a.m. – 10 p.m.
GameStop
- Thanksgiving: 3 – 10 p.m.
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Home Depot
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Kohl’s
- Thanksgiving: Open at 5 p.m. and remains open all night
- Black Friday: Closes at 11 p.m.
LOFT
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Lowe’s
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Michael’s
- Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. - midnight
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Old Navy
- Thanksgiving: Open at 3 p.m. and remains open all night
- Black Friday: Closes at 11 p.m.
Petco
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Petsmart
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Pier 1
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sam’s Club
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Stein Mart
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Target
- Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
TJ Maxx
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Ulta
- Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. - midnight
- Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Walmart
- Thanksgiving: Open at 6 p.m. and remains open all night
- Black Friday: Open until store’s closing hours
World Market
- Thanksgiving: Closed
- Black Friday: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.
