Auburn University’s online graduate programs fared well in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.
The 2020 Best Online Program list released Tuesday included Auburn in the following spots:
Harbert College of Business’ MBA program -- No. 18;
Harbert College's overall graduate business programs -- No. 12;
Samuel Ginn College of Engineering -- No. 23;
College of Education -- No. 23.
In addition, the College of Engineering’s computer science and software engineering online program ranked No. 19 among the Best Online Master's in Information Technology Programs.
“These rankings demonstrate Auburn’s continued commitment to providing outstanding academic programs through online education,” said Bill Hardgrave, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs. “By expanding Auburn’s capacity for online learning, our faculty are reimagining how we deliver high-quality education to our students in ways that are both accessible and align with our on-campus experience.”
Nearly 400 Auburn faculty teach over 1,000 online courses each year. In addition to numerous graduate programs, the university currently offers three online undergraduate programs—a bachelor of science in business administration, an RN to BSN, and a bachelor of computer science—for students and professionals who have earned some college credits and want to complete their degrees at Auburn.
The U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs rankings are based on factors such as student engagement and excellence, faculty credentials and training, expert opinion, and services and technology. Only programs in which all the required coursework could be completed via distance education were considered for the rankings.
Charles Martin works for Auburn University.
