Auburn city officials and the Auburn Chamber of Commerce are bringing in some help for east Alabama businesses.
SCORE is a nonprofit that provides free, confidential advice to small businesses. The group hosts local and national mentorship networks, offers small businesses webinars and workshops and provides volunteer opportunities for experienced professionals, according to city spokesman David Dorton.
“We are pleased to welcome SCORE to Auburn,” said Mayor Ron Anders in city news release. “By partnering with the Auburn chamber and SCORE, we develop another way to support small businesses in Auburn. Moreover, we are privileged to host a program that will positively affect businesses throughout the entire east Alabama region. When small businesses succeed, we all benefit.”
Geoff Slater, Auburn business owner and mentor, will serve as branch leader of SCORE Auburn.
“The city of Auburn and Auburn chamber have been instrumental in establishing this new SCORE branch. We are grateful for their partnership and look forward to the growth of the program in East Alabama,” said Marv Lieberman, chairman of SCORE Columbus Chapter, which is the parent of the Auburn branch.
Interested business owners can meet with one or several SCORE mentors via email, video chat or face to face.
“We are proud to offer our Auburn business community another resource to aid in their success. Having a SCORE branch is an opportunity to strengthen our business environment and aligns with our values of collaboration and community engagement,” said Lolly Steiner, president of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce.
Through SCORE, local small-business owners get support, whether it is for a single question or establishing an ongoing relationship.
“Local mentors are vital to the program. We know Auburn is brimming with a talented pool of potential volunteers including successful accountants, attorneys, professors, business executives and retirees,” said Lieberman. “We would love for those individuals to get involved.”
For more information about SCORE, visit score.org/2020- media-faqs or on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SCOREMentors.
Questions regarding SCORE Columbus may be directed to Marv Lieberman at 706-464-8548.
For more information about the local mentorship network, visit auburnalabama.org/startups or call 334-501-7377.
