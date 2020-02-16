Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers has grown in size with more books, more coffee and more staffers since its opening in October.
“When we opened, it was crazy, right?” said co-owner of the bookstore June Wilcox. “We were pushing so hard to get open before the holidays, but more importantly, the home games. So we were just in that crazy time of trying to get our doors open and we didn’t really have time to do the official celebration.”
Auburn’s newest independent bookstore, located at 149 E Magnolia Ave., held its grand opening and ribbon cutting on Jan. 31, with snacks and drinks from their neighboring businesses.
Guests picked up popcorn from the Auburn Popcorn Co. and Toomer’s Lemonade as they browsed. They also sampled Auburn Oil Co. Booksellers’ hot or iced coffees.
“We got food from all of our neighbors because this has been such a great community to be a part of, and it’s just about being grateful and celebrating being here,” Wilcox said.
The bookstore originally had 100-plus applicants for jobs. Wilcox said they tried to diversify their employees from the types of books they read to the demographics of employees.
“We got a real luxury because people love to work at bookstores,” Wilcox said. “It’s a good environment, but you also feel like you’re doing something important.”
One employee, Angela Wilhite, said immediately that books were one of the best parts of working in the bookstore.
“It’s just such a fun place, the community connections we’re able to make in addition to being surrounded by great books all day long; it’s just something Auburn has needed for so long,” Wilhite said.
Wilcox and Wilhite said that several customers have become regulars. In addition to the customers who stop by on shopping trips, students come in to complete homework at the bar, and take in the view out the window of Magnolia Avenue.
“There’s no way we could have anticipated the warm welcome of this community,” Wilcox said. “It feels like something that people were really ready for and that they’ve shown up for.”
Abbi Rowell is a literature major at Auburn University, so working at a bookstore allows her to be surrounded by her profession.
“I love books because I love reading about human nature and the human condition, very literature major-ish,” Rowell said. “So I love interacting with people and seeing their faces light up when they come into a bookstore.”
Zach Boone was walking around downtown Auburn when he saw the bookstore lit up during the grand opening. He wasn’t familiar with the shop, so he stopped in.
“This store is super cool; I’d definitely come back, because they’ve got coffee, they’ve places to study,” Boone said. “I feel like this will be a really cool place to come in and try to study before everyone figures out and knows about it.”
Another major change that came to the bookstore was the growth of the coffee menu. Wilcox said that when they opened, coffee was more of a side aspect. She said that they have now realized how important the coffee is to the customers and have hired trained baristas.
“The way this team has come together, and I do feel like it is very much a family and they take so much responsibility and pride in this place, they’ve made it very much their own,” Wilcox said.
