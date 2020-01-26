Opelika is home to Marriott’s best spa in North America, according to the the hospitality company has announced.
The Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa at Grand National was named Marriott’s best spa in North America for 2019.
The ranking was based on data recently released by Marriott International. The rankings are determined by guest surveys conducted independently by an outside research firm, Marriott said.
The Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa at Grand National was not the only Marriott spa to receive high reviews.
Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa, located in Florence, finished fourth out of 71 for Marriott spas in 2019. The spa at the Grand Hotel Golf Resort & Spa, located in Point Clear, ranked second out of 37 for Marriott’s Autograph Collection in 2019, said Marriott.
Three Alabama spas within Renaissance Hotels also scored well for customer satisfaction in 2019. The Spa at Ross Bridge, located in Hoover, was ranked ninth; the Spa at Montgomery, located in Montgomery, was ranked 10th and the Spa at the Battle House, located in Mobile, was ranked 11th out of 22, according to Marriott.
“All six of our spas across Alabama are known for offering exceptional experiences in spectacular settings,” Tony Davis, president of PCH Hotels & Resorts, said in a press release.
The six spas are part of the hotels/resorts owned by the Retirement Systems of Alabama and associated with the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.
