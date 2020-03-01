Auburn University will continue its Critical Conversations Speaker Series on Tuesday with Porter Braswell, the CEO and co-founder of the technology platform Jopwell.
Jopwell has formed corporate partnerships and connected facilitated tens of thousands of black, Latino and Native American students and professionals unlock to opportunities for career advancement.
“We are thrilled to continue this series, which explores how our shared values of free speech and civil discourse are being both critically discussed and thoughtfully applied at Auburn University,” said Taffye Benson Clayton, associate provost and vice president for inclusion and diversity.
Braswell regularly speaks about the importance of diversity in the workforce and has been featured in several national publications discussing the topic. In early 2019, Braswell released his book titled “Let Them See You — The Guide for Leveraging Your Diversity at Work,” published by Penguin Random House.
Braswell started his career at Goldman Sachs on the foreign exchange sales desk. Prior to Goldman Sachs, Braswell graduated from Yale University in 2011, where he was a four-year member of the men’s varsity basketball team.
Braswell’s talk will be at 5 p.m. March 3 in the Mell Classroom Building, Room 2550.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.