The Auburn Chamber welcomed AR Workshop Auburn to town Thursday with a ribbon-cutting. AR Workshop Auburn, located at 1214 Ogletree Village Lane, is a DIY boutique studio that offers wood sign classes, framed signed classes, DIY decor, painting classes, chunky blanket classes and more.
