The National Association for Family Child Care has awarded its top honor for family child care programs to Susan Jackson, operator of Sue Sue’s Daycare in Opelika.
NAFCC accreditation uses a set of over 300 standards to recognize home-based child care programs. Almost 11 percent of licensed family child care programs in Alabama have achieved this recognition, as opposed to just two percent nationally.
“I chose to become reaccredited to continue to offer high-quality child care by consistently meeting NAFCC standards,” said Jackson. “I love what I do. I have been a child care provider for 30 years. Seeing children succeed at a task they’re trying to master is so much fun and such a joy to watch.”
Jackson went through an extensive self-study, training and quality improvement process with Kay Gillock from the Family Child Care Partnerships-Accreditation Facilitation Project program, which is administered in-state by Auburn University.
“NAFCC accreditation is recognition of a family child care providers’ commitment to quality caregiving and continuous quality improvement,” said Caroline Martin, managing director of FCCP-AFP.
