The self-proclaimed first wrongful-death lawsuit has been filed concerning an employee dying from complications of COVID-19 contracted at work.
The estate of Wando Evans filed suit April 6 in Illinois state court against his former employer, WalMart, and the company’s landlord, alleging negligence and “willful and wanton misconduct and reckless disregard” that allegedly led to the employee contracting COVID-19.
The suit also alleges that a second employee from the same store also died from COVID-19 complications.
The suit alleges that WalMart breached its duties to the Chicago-area employee by, among other things, negligently failing to:
» Clean and sterilize the store;
» Implement and enforce social distancing guidelines issued by the United States and Illinois.
» Provide employees with cleaning agents and personal protective equipment, such as masks, latex gloves or other devices designed to prevent a COVID-19 infection.
» Warn employees that various people were experiencing symptoms and may have been infected with COVID-19, “which was present and active within the store.”
» Adequately respond to employees at the store who communicated that they were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
» Follow the guidance from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on preparing workplaces for COVID-19.
» Develop an infectious-disease preparedness and response plan.
» Cease operations of the store when it knew or should have known employees and others in the store were experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
» Train supervisors and employees on procedures to minimize the risk of contracting COVID-19.
» Periodically evaluate employees and prohibit employees experiencing COVID-19 symptoms from working at or entering the store.
Most of these alleged failings are taken directly from guidance issued by OSHA and the CDC about preparing for and handling COVID-19 in the workplace. While employers should remain aware of and attempt to follow CDC and OSHA guidance, they should also understand that it isn’t a complete shield to litigation.
Indeed, the guidance isn’t even legally binding. While courts may give some deference to the guidance — particularly under these emergency circumstances — courts may also ignore the guidance if they conclude that it conflicts with federal, state or local laws or promulgated regulations.
StrategiesGiven these uncertainties and the evolving nature of the administrative guidance, employers cannot completely eliminate the risk of litigation related to COVID-19. However, there are some strategies employers should consider to avoid this litigation or prepare a defense against it:
» Review the pertinent workers’ compensation laws. In Alabama, allegations that an employer’s conduct (or lack of conduct) caused the employee to contract an illness in the workplace may be preempted by the exclusivity provisions of Alabama’s workers’ compensation law. Proving where one actually contracted COVID-19 will be challenging;
» Contemporaneously document information used to make decisions related to COVID-19. Information related to the pandemic has evolved rapidly. Government guidance has changed over time—sometimes in conflicting ways—and employers’ reactions have changed over time. Consequently, it’s important for employers to document the information on which they are relying at the time of each decision and to understand where that documentation is located;
» Document reasons for any prioritized implementation of health and safety measures. Similarly, where employers have prioritized implementation decisions—whether based on cost, supply chain issues, local conditions (including local stay-at-home orders or public health guidance), or other factors—understanding and documenting the reasoning behind those decisions at the time could be important defense evidence.
» Create and identify an infectious-disease response team. Employers should form infectious-disease response teams with dedicated coordinators. These teams can include senior management, safety, facilities management, security, human resources and other departments.
It allows for more rapid, responsive, and streamlined decision-making in response to quickly changing conditions impacting multiple business stakeholders. It can create a clear point of contact for local management faced with questions and decisions concerning local conditions. It also leads to identifiable defense witnesses who can support the employer’s decision-making processes.
» Communicate with and educate both managers and employees. Clear communication is critically important. The more employees can understand their working conditions, the known facts or government guidance surrounding COVID-19, how their employer is prioritizing their health and safety, how to respond to sickness or symptoms in their workplace, expectations around job performance during these abnormal times and the options available to them, then the less likely they are to view their circumstances as a potential lawsuit.
Common Sense CounselThe COVID-19 pandemic has presented new and unique legal challenges for employers as shown by Constangy’s 25+ posts. See https://www.constangy.com/coronavirus
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.