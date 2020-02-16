DEAR DR. LOVELESS: I was very attracted to a colleague at work, and he finally asked me out for a date. I had a wonderful time and thought he did, too. He said he would call me soon.
Well, you guessed it. He never called. I waited a few days, and then dropped a subtle hint at work that he still owed me a call. He said: “Oh, yeah. I’ve been meaning to reach out. I’ll circle back with you soon.”
I admit I didn’t get a good feeling from his use of the expressions “reach out” and “circle back,” which are business lingo and not romantic at all! I gave him another week, and he didn’t “reach out” or “circle back.” So I got more forceful and gave him a little lecture about the importance of keeping his word.
Well, next thing I know, I’m called into HR and told that he reported me for sexual harassment! After I explained the situation to HR, they let me off with a verbal warning, but I am really upset. What could I have done differently?
Signed, Not a Sexual Harasser
Dear Not a Sexual Harasser!: Welcome to the world of workplace dating! Assuming your employer doesn’t have a policy against it, there is nothing wrong with dating a co-worker, but you need to think very carefully before you act.
There are generally four possible scenarios:
(1) You fall in love with each other and live happily ever after.
(2) It doesn’t work out, and you shake hands and resume your professional relationship.
(3) You fall for him, but he doesn’t fall for you, and you can’t let it go.
(4) He falls for you, but you don’t fall for him, and he can’t let it go. Scenarios 3 and 4 can obviously be a big problem at work.
The date was probably all right, and your first polite follow-up was probably all right, too. Where you went wrong was on the second, less-polite follow-up. Your gut reaction to “reach out” and “circle back” was 100 percent correct. The guy is obviously not that into you. Treat him as a professional from here on out, and next time, look for love from someone who isn’t a co-worker.
DEAR DR. LOVELESS: I hope you can settle an argument between my girlfriend and me. We both report to the same supervisor, and we started (very discreetly) dating about six months ago. Last week, she moved in with me.
I checked our company nepotism policy, and it applies to employment of “relatives, in-laws, spouses, and ex-spouses.” Nothing about cohabitation, which seems like a big loophole!
We live in a small town where there are no secrets, and my girlfriend thinks we should come clean with our supervisor or HR now that we are actually living together. But I think we should let sleeping dogs lie. (Frankly, I’m not sure she’s “the one.”)
What do you think?
Signed, Technical and Legalistic
Dear Technical and Legalistic: Your name says it all! A nepotism policy should apply to live-in relationships, so I would take the high road and disclose the relationship before your employer hears about it some other way.
One possibility is that your employer won’t care. Another possibility is that one of you will have to transfer to a different position, but you’ll both keep your jobs, which may not be the end of the world. Worst case, one of you will have to quit, but the one who stays will earn the undying respect of the employer for being up front when it wasn’t “technically” necessary.
Common Sense Counsel
Top 5 Tips for Keeping the Workplace Harassment-Free:
1) Start with a comprehensive, legally defensible policy.
2) Train everyone on it with policy sign-off.
3) Make the training entertaining.
4) Get top management on board.
5) Remember: It isn’t just about sex and/or love, even if this column was.
