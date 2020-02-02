Equal Employment Opportunity Commission member Victoria Lipnic has announced that she will not seek a third term when her second term expires July 1.
Lipnic, a Republican, hasn’t ruled out staying on through the end of 2020, so that the EEOC will not lose its quorum of three members. She can stay in her position 60 days after July 1 if President Trump does not nominate a successor, or until the end of the congressional session if he does.
Without Lipnic, the only other EEOC commissioners would be Janet Dhillon, a Trump appointee, and Charlotte Burrows, an Obama appointee. Two commissioner slots are already vacant.
Lipnic was originally appointed to the EEOC by Obama in 2010. As the only Republican commissioner at the time, she was named acting chair after President Trump took office of the EEOC, succeeding Democrat Jenny Yang.
Lipnic worked with former Commissioner Chai Feldblum in leading a sexual-harassment task force. She is believed to have been instrumental in creating proposed guidance on workplace harassment that was issued shortly before Obama left office. The proposed guidance never became final. She has been an advocate for the position that Title VII prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Common Sense Counsel: I know Chairman Lipnic, and she has done an admirable job steering the commission through some difficult times of transition. Her harassment prevention guidelines are still some of the best guidance I provide to clients on how to completely and properly investigate any type of harassment allegation.
She also penned some of the best guidance on how to prevent and address EEOC claims in the workplace. I use much of that guidance when conducting training for our firm clients. If you have not done so, I highly recommend that you review this guidance, which can be found at: https://www.eeoc.gov/eeoc/task_force/harassment/report.cfm
