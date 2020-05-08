The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has reissued guidance on employers’ responsibilities with respect to employees who have medical conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.
The EEOC’s original guidance, issued Tuesday, was saying it was fine and dandy for an employer to just send those “vulnerable” employees right home. After some confusion, the commission issued a clarification Thursday.
First, the guidance only pertains to employees who have medical conditions that might cause them to be especially susceptible in the event of a COVID-19 exposure, or that might put them at much higher medical risk than the general population if they come down with the virus.
Many times, these underlying medical conditions will be considered “disabilities” within the meaning of the Americans with Disabilities Act. For example, employees with diabetes, or who are immune-compromised, are considered vulnerable.
So, let’s say the employer is bringing everybody back to work, including Mary, who has lupus and is immune-compromised. The employer is concerned that Mary may be in danger if she comes back to work and is exposed to coronavirus.
Here are the rulesRule No. 1: If Mary doesn’t request reasonable accommodation, then the employer is not required to accommodate. (That’s not to say that the employer can’t accommodate — only that it isn’t required to do so.)
Rule No. 2: Even if the employer is concerned about Mary ‘s safety, it can’t “exclude the employee — or take any other adverse action” on that basis. The only way the employer can do this is if allowing Mary back into the workplace would create a “direct threat” to Mary’s health or safety. (Direct threat can also apply when an employee’s condition creates a “direct threat” to the health and safety of others.)
Rule No. 3: The “direct threat” standard is a tough one to meet. The employer cannot base it only on the fact that Mary is “immune-compromised.” Instead, the employer would have to make an “individualized assessment,” taking into account Mary’s condition as it applies to Mary and Mary’s work environment.
Rule No. 4: For an employer invoking “direct threat,” it isn’t enough just to show an elevated risk of harm. Instead, the employer has to show “a significant risk of substantial harm.”
In making that determination, the employer has to consider the duration of the risk, “the nature and severity of the potential harm,” the likelihood of harm, and the imminence of the harm — as applied to Mary, given Mary’s particular condition and the effects on Mary, and the environment in which Mary works.
In the context of COVID-19, the employer would also be expected to consider the risk of contracting COVID-19 in the geographical area of the worksite — for example, an employer in New York City might be able to take more aggressive steps to protect Mary (whether she wants it or not) than an employer in Wyoming.
The employer should also consider the effect of the measures that it was already taking with respect to all employees — for example, social distancing requirements, temperature monitoring, or requiring use of masks in common areas.
What if Mary’s employer jumps through all these hoops and still thinks that Mary is at “significant risk of substantial harm” if she comes to work onsite. We’re good, right? Wrong. There is one more hoop. “That’s a lot of hoops!”
Rule No. 5: As a final step before putting Mary out of work, the employer must consider whether there are reasonable accommodations that would reduce the risk below a “direct threat” level.
For example, if Mary has an office, can he work with his door closed, and can he and his coworkers be required to wear masks when they leave their offices? If he doesn’t have an office, can his workstation be moved to a more remote location at the worksite? Can he interact with his co-workers by email, instant messaging, or phone? And, if none of those options will work, can he do his job remotely? If not, can he transfer to a different job?
As with all reasonable accommodations, the employer is required to engage in the interactive process with Mary, which means both parties should “brainstorm” about accommodations that may be effective.
The EEOC concludes: “An employer may only bar an employee from the workplace if, after going through all these steps, the facts support the conclusion that the employee poses a significant risk of substantial harm to himself that cannot be reduced or eliminated by reasonable accommodation.”
This is classic “direct threat” guidance, very consistent with the position that the EEOC has always taken. So don’t be too quick to send those “vulnerable” employees home unless they ask you to send them home.
The COVID-19 pandemic has presented new and unique legal challenges for employers as shown by Constangy’s 25+ posts. Including the latest post on Returning To Duty FAQ form which the above was taken. See https://www.constangy.com/coronavirus
