Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...ALL OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CDT MONDAY. * IMPACTS...TENTS AND OTHER TEMPORARY OUTDOOR STRUCTURES THAT ARE VULNERABLE TO THESE TYPES OF WINDS COULD BE COMPROMISED. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&