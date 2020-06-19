Supreme Court says Title VII applies to discrimination based on LGBT status
In a 6-3 decision written by Justice Neil Gorsuch, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is a form of “sex” discrimination prohibited by Title VII.
The decision resolves an issue that has been debated by employment lawyers for years: As of today, employment discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity is prohibited by federal law.
In addition to applying to employment decisions made in the future, the decision will apply to pending cases as well as employment decisions that have been made within the applicable charge-filing period.
Common Sense CounselThe primary rationale for the majority decision was that people who are discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity would not have been treated disparately “but for” their sex.
In other words (for example), a gay man is discriminated because he is a man who is attracted to men. A similarly situated woman who is attracted to men would not be subjected to discrimination.
The same rationale applied to gender identity, according to Gorsuch: A biological male who presents as a woman would not be discriminated against “but for” the fact that the individual is a biological male. A similarly situated biological female who presented as a woman would not be subject to discrimination.
Gorsuch analogized to prior Supreme Court decisions, including those finding that sexual harassment was a form of “sex discrimination” even though it is not specifically mentioned in Title VII.
Gorsuch also cited an earlier Supreme Court decision involving women who were discriminated against not because they were women per se, but because of their status as mothers. The court found that “motherhood discrimination” violated the Title VII prohibition on sex discrimination.
In addressing concerns expressed during oral argument and elsewhere that the court’s decision could lead to unisex bathrooms and dressing rooms, or infringe on the religious rights of employers, Gorsuch said that the decision did not extend that far and that those issues could be resolved in subsequent decisions.
Steps for employersEmployers should take the following steps as soon as possible:
» Review your equal employment opportunity, and anti-harassment, policies to determine whether your employer prohibits discrimination or harassment based on sexual orientation and gender identity. If not, amend your policies to include those provisions, along with a full legally sufficient written investigative plan in the event of a claim;
» Promptly communicate the policy updates to all employees, with two avenues listed to make internal complaints and an employee sign-off of receipt;
» If your harassment training has not historically addressed harassment based on sexual orientation or gender identity, consider promptly conducting a “mini-session” addressing those subjects, and then include it in your regular training going forward. Look at options to do employee mobile device self-training during this pandemic.
» In determining whether to take adverse action against an employee, ensure that your review includes consideration of whether the employee’s sexual orientation or gender identity played any role in the proposed decision. Running your proposed action plan by an experienced employment attorney will save you time, unnecessary workplace disruptions and claims.
» Take appropriate steps to avoid discriminating in hiring against applicants based on sexual orientation or gender identity, much the same way you avoid certain interview questions to avoid gender and age discrimination claims.
» At the end of training, consider how you can conduct wide-open small- group (7 or smaller) listening sessions to see how your employer is doing to foster a safe (COVID-19) and respectful workplace and “what are we missing?” Then leave plenty of room for silence, listen and take notes. Act on the best suggestions — only after you talk to your employment attorney to make sure that your action plans aligns with the laws and best HR practices.
