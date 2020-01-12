Jim Bob's renovation

Jim Bob's Chicken Fingers on First Avenue in Opelika is currently set to reopen on Jan. 20 under new management.

 BY JASMYNE RAY/jray@oanow.com

The Jim Bob’s Chicken Fingers on First Avenue in Opelika has been a local staple for almost 30 years. A new year brings new opportunities and, in the case of Suzanne and Timothy Lowery, new ownership.

The Lowerys currently own and operate Susie K’s on Second Avenue, and had been considering different avenues for growth.

“We’ve talked about how we wanted to expand, and the Jim Bob’s thing kind of landed on our plate.” Suzanne said.

Local businessman James Marsh presented the couple with the chance to take over the First Avenue Jim Bob’s location which, at first glance looked like a great opportunity, Suzanne said.

After more thought and careful consideration, the Lowerys accepted Marsh’s offer.

The Lowerys are renovating the inside of the restaurant, including tearing out the old carpet to redo the flooring, bringing in new tables and chairs, and redesigning the front bar.

“It’s more of a modern look, kind of a cross between modern and a country-style feel. I just think it’ll speak to the city of Opelika,” Timothy said. “It’s fresh, it’s new, but at the same time (the building’s) the same.”

Not wanting to change the restaurant completely, they’ll keep the lunch and dinner menus the same. However, the couple will be adding a country-breakfast menu similar to that of Susie K’s.

While the specifics of the breakfast menu are still being finalized, Suzanne said that the homemade biscuits will definitely be offered.

The First Avenue Jim Bob’s reopening is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 20, with the Lowerys currently accepting employment applications at Susie K’s.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments