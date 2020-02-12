Opelika is getting a popular store that offers low prices on almost all items.
Five Below plans to open a location in Tiger Town where Kinnucans used to be located, according to numerous signs posted throughout the Tiger Town area.
The sign hanging on the building states that the Opelika Five Below location is expected to open Spring 2020.
The majority of the items sold in the store are priced between $1 and $5 with a handful of items price up to $10.
The store first opened its doors in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia. Five Below has more than 900 stores in 36 states, including 19 stores located throughout Alabama.
The Opelika-Auburn News reached out to Five Below to find out more details about its new Opelika location, including when the store is expected to be open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.