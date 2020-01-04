Happy New Year, everybody!
Greg Giangrande of the New York Post’s @Work column answered a letter this week from a guy whose behavior at his workplace holiday party was “a blur.”
That can’t be good.
Ever since the party, his coworkers and bosses had been acting weird around him. The letter writer wondered whether it was time to start looking for another job.
Greg suggested that the letter writer might be able to save his job and career, but he’d have to keep his nose clean for a long time to overcome whatever it was he did at the party that caused him to blur out and his co-workers to treat him gingerly.
As usual, I agree with Greg’s advice. And he gave me the idea to provide you (or your employees) with some questions to ask yourself (or themselves) after “problematic” behavior at your (or their) workplace parties.
Just how bad is it?Like hurricanes, workplace party behavior falls into categories:
Some behavior is almost certain to get you called into Human Resources, if not fired.
Other behavior, although not termination-worthy, is what they call a “career-limiting gesture.”
Still other behavior may cause you to be the subject of gossip for a while, but that may be about it.
And, of course, some behavior is wonderful and may get you a promotion, but we don’t need to talk about that. (Lawyers prefer to focus on the negative.)
So, if you’re wondering how badly you blew it in December, here’s how to find out:
Before you startDo I remember what I did?
If so, go on to the next questions. If not, try to find a trustworthy co-worker who was there and ask her to tell you what you did. Then go on to the next questions.
Category Four: Termination imminent» Did I make a pass at anybody other than my spouse or significant other?
» Did I make jokes or comments of a sexual or racial nature?
» Did I get in a fight?
» Did I threaten to kick anybody’s a--?
» Did I engage in vandalism or cruel practical jokes?
» Did I tell my boss exactly what I really think of him? (If you like your boss, you can skip this one.)
» Did I get arrested?
» Did I pontificate obnoxiously about highly sensitive political topics (women in the workplace, LGBT rights, affirmative action, immigration)?
