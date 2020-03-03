Borbet Auburn

Bobert's Auburn operation, located at 979 W. Veterans Blvd, is about to undergo a $23.9 million expansion that is expected to create over 20 new jobs locally.

Auburn city officials announced Tuesday that Borbet Alabama is expanding its local operation, investing $23.9 million and creating 25 new jobs over the next two years.

“Borbet is a valuable asset to Auburn and has been a remarkable corporate citizen since they made Auburn home in 2008,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “We’re grateful to them for the high-tech jobs and positive company culture they provide their employees and look forward to their continued growth.”

The German company manufactures light metal alloy wheels for the auto industry. It has over $1 billion in annual sales with nine global operations.

“Borbet is thankful for the support of city leadership and the commitment of those who make up the Borbet Alabama team that has allowed the Auburn operation to maintain continued growth and high company standards,” said Juergen Keller, CEO of Borbet Alabama.

Borbet's plant in the Auburn Technology Park North has a vertically integrated production process that includes melting, casting, flow forming, x-raying, heat treating, machining and painting processes.

For more information, visit borbet.de/en or call the City of Auburn Economic Development Office at (334) 501-7270.

