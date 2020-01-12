The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:
Bruster’s Ice Cream
Address: 2172 E. University Drive, Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Dec. 31
C&M Rolling BBQ
Address: 823 Crawford Road, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 30
Chicken Salad Chick
Address: 1345 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 31
El Taco Veloz and Mexican Grill
Address: 1107 Fitzpatrick Ave., Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Dec. 30
Gohyong Gardens
Address: 816 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Dec. 30
Good Ol’ Boys Restaurant
Address: 1843 Sandhill Road, Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Dec. 31
J&B Catering DBA Above & Beyond
Address: 1300 McCoy St., Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 30
Krispy Kreme
Address: 1600 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 96
Review date: Dec. 30
Mapco Mart
Address: 2393 E. University Drive, Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Dec. 30
Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar
Address: 1900 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 95
Review date: Dec. 30
Panther Quick Stop
Address: 2721 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station
Score: 93
Review date: Jan. 3
Ross House Coffee
Address: 150 N. Ross St., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 31
Salem Get-N-Go
Address: 942 Lee Road, 240, Salem
Score: 95
Review date: Jan. 3
Subway
Address: 1550 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Dec. 30
University Daycare
Address: 1006 N. Dean Road, Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 30
Wes’s Skin Shack
Address: 9063 Lee Road 246, Smiths Station
Score: 98
Review date: Dec. 30
Wing Town
Address: 1907 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 31
Zaxby’s Restaurant
Address: 2075 E. University Drive, Auburn
Score: 96
Review date: Dec. 30
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.