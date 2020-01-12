The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:

Bruster’s Ice Cream

Address: 2172 E. University Drive, Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Dec. 31

C&M Rolling BBQ

Address: 823 Crawford Road, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 30

Chicken Salad Chick

Address: 1345 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 31

El Taco Veloz and Mexican Grill

Address: 1107 Fitzpatrick Ave., Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Dec. 30

Gohyong Gardens

Address: 816 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Dec. 30

Good Ol’ Boys Restaurant

Address: 1843 Sandhill Road, Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Dec. 31

J&B Catering DBA Above & Beyond

Address: 1300 McCoy St., Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 30

Krispy Kreme

Address: 1600 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 96

Review date: Dec. 30

Mapco Mart

Address: 2393 E. University Drive, Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Dec. 30

Mrs. Story’s Dairy Bar

Address: 1900 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 95

Review date: Dec. 30

Panther Quick Stop

Address: 2721 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station

Score: 93

Review date: Jan. 3

Ross House Coffee

Address: 150 N. Ross St., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 31

Salem Get-N-Go

Address: 942 Lee Road, 240, Salem

Score: 95

Review date: Jan. 3

Subway

Address: 1550 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Dec. 30

University Daycare

Address: 1006 N. Dean Road, Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 30

Wes’s Skin Shack

Address: 9063 Lee Road 246, Smiths Station

Score: 98

Review date: Dec. 30

Wing Town

Address: 1907 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 31

Zaxby’s Restaurant

Address: 2075 E. University Drive, Auburn

Score: 96

Review date: Dec. 30

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments