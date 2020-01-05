The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Dec. 15-21 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:
Books-A-Million/Joe Muggs Coffee
Address: 2243 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika
Score: 93
Review date: Dec. 16
Bowling Alley Snack Bar
Address: 719 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 97
Review date: Dec. 17
Draft House of Auburn
Address: 161 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Dec. 18
Expressions Café
Address: 1801 Market St., Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Dec. 17
Guthrie’s
Address: 804 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Dec. 17
Jimmy John’s
Address: 126 N. College St., Auburn
Score: 93
Review date: Dec. 18
La Cantina
Address: 870 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika
Score: 95
Review date: Dec. 17
Little Italy
Address: 129 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 18
Marathon
Address: 1100 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Dec. 20
McDonald’s
Address: 2057 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika
Score: 95
Review date: Dec. 16
Momma Goldberg’s
Address: 133 W. Longleaf Drive, Auburn
Score: 96
Review date: Dec. 17
Motel 6
Address: 1107 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 90
Review date: Dec. 16
Murf Mart
Address: 1001 Frederick Road, Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Dec. 18
Opelika High School
Address: 1700 LaFayette Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 16
Pizza Hut
Address: 2319 Lee Road 427, Phenix City
Score: 99
Review date: Dec. 18
RedRoof Plus+ & Suites
Address: 1520 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Dec. 17
Saugahatchee Country Club
Address: 3800 Bent Creek Road, Opelika
Score: 95
Review date: Dec. 17
Smiths Station High School
Address: 4228 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station
Score: 98
Review date: Dec. 16
South Smiths Station Elementary School
Address: 1100 Lee Road 298, Smiths Station
Score: 99
Review date: Dec. 16
Subway
Address: 2319 Lee Road 427, Phenix City
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 18
Toomer’s Coffee Shop
Address: 1619 Thomason Drive, Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Dec. 19
Wendy’s
Address: 1714 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 97
Review date: Dec. 17
West Forest Intermediate School
Address: 2801 Waverly Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 16
West Smiths Station Elementary School
Address: 150 Lee Road 295, Smiths Station
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 16
Wing Town
Address: 1780 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 18
Winn-Dixie Deli
Address: 1441 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 16
Winn-Dixie Market
Address: 1441 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Dec. 16
Yardbirds
Address: 5407 Summerville Road, Phenix City
Score: 97
Review date: Dec. 18
