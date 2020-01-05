The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Dec. 15-21 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:

Books-A-Million/Joe Muggs Coffee

Address: 2243 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika

Score: 93

Review date: Dec. 16

Bowling Alley Snack Bar

Address: 719 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 97

Review date: Dec. 17

Draft House of Auburn

Address: 161 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Dec. 18

Expressions Café

Address: 1801 Market St., Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Dec. 17

Guthrie’s

Address: 804 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Dec. 17

Jimmy John’s

Address: 126 N. College St., Auburn

Score: 93

Review date: Dec. 18

La Cantina

Address: 870 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika

Score: 95

Review date: Dec. 17

Little Italy

Address: 129 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 18

Marathon

Address: 1100 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Dec. 20

McDonald’s

Address: 2057 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika

Score: 95

Review date: Dec. 16

Momma Goldberg’s

Address: 133 W. Longleaf Drive, Auburn

Score: 96

Review date: Dec. 17

Motel 6

Address: 1107 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 90

Review date: Dec. 16

Murf Mart

Address: 1001 Frederick Road, Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Dec. 18

Opelika High School

Address: 1700 LaFayette Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 16

Pizza Hut

Address: 2319 Lee Road 427, Phenix City

Score: 99

Review date: Dec. 18

RedRoof Plus+ & Suites

Address: 1520 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Dec. 17

Saugahatchee Country Club

Address: 3800 Bent Creek Road, Opelika

Score: 95

Review date: Dec. 17

Smiths Station High School

Address: 4228 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station

Score: 98

Review date: Dec. 16

South Smiths Station Elementary School

Address: 1100 Lee Road 298, Smiths Station

Score: 99

Review date: Dec. 16

Subway

Address: 2319 Lee Road 427, Phenix City

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 18

Toomer’s Coffee Shop

Address: 1619 Thomason Drive, Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Dec. 19

Wendy’s

Address: 1714 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 97

Review date: Dec. 17

West Forest Intermediate School

Address: 2801 Waverly Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 16

West Smiths Station Elementary School

Address: 150 Lee Road 295, Smiths Station

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 16

Wing Town

Address: 1780 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 18

Winn-Dixie Deli

Address: 1441 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 16

Winn-Dixie Market

Address: 1441 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Dec. 16

Yardbirds

Address: 5407 Summerville Road, Phenix City

Score: 97

Review date: Dec. 18

