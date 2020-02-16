The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Feb. 2-8 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:
By His Grace Daycare
Address: 311 S. Sixth St., Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Feb. 5
Chappy’s Deli
Address: 754 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
Score: 95
Review date: Feb. 7
Comfort Inn
Address: 81 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Feb. 7
Days Inn
Address: 1014 Anand Drive, Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Feb. 7
Hampton Inn
Address: 3000 Capps Way, Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Feb. 4
Home 2 Suites
Address: 3150 Capps Way, Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Feb. 4
J.O.E.S Deli & Grill
Address: 815 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
Score: 95
Review date: Feb. 7
Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza
Address: 2408 E. University Drive, Auburn
Score: 94
Review date: Feb. 7
Long Pine Hospitality
Address: 1701 LaFayette Parkway, Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Feb. 3
Mini Mart Food Store
Address: 3312 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Feb. 7
Miss Deanna’s Childcare
Address: 1745 E. University Drive, Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Feb. 7
Monarch Estates
Address: 1550 E. University Drive, Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Feb. 7
Pizza D Action
Address: 2368 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station
Score: 92
Review date: Feb. 6
Resting Pulse Brewing Co.
Address: 714 First Ave., Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Feb. 5
Souls Harbor Full Gospel Faith Mission
Address: 600 S. Eighth St., Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Feb. 5
Subway
Address: 2388 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station
Score: 100
Review date: Feb. 6
Waverly Parkway Convenience
Address: 1305 Fitzpatrick Ave., Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Feb. 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.