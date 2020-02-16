The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Feb. 2-8 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:

By His Grace Daycare

Address: 311 S. Sixth St., Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Feb. 5

Chappy’s Deli

Address: 754 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn

Score: 95

Review date: Feb. 7

Comfort Inn

Address: 81 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Feb. 7

Days Inn

Address: 1014 Anand Drive, Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Feb. 7

Hampton Inn

Address: 3000 Capps Way, Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Feb. 4

Home 2 Suites

Address: 3150 Capps Way, Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Feb. 4

J.O.E.S Deli & Grill

Address: 815 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn

Score: 95

Review date: Feb. 7

Johnny Brusco’s New York Style Pizza

Address: 2408 E. University Drive, Auburn

Score: 94

Review date: Feb. 7

Long Pine Hospitality

Address: 1701 LaFayette Parkway, Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Feb. 3

Mini Mart Food Store

Address: 3312 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Feb. 7

Miss Deanna’s Childcare

Address: 1745 E. University Drive, Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Feb. 7

Monarch Estates

Address: 1550 E. University Drive, Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Feb. 7

Pizza D Action

Address: 2368 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station

Score: 92

Review date: Feb. 6

Resting Pulse Brewing Co.

Address: 714 First Ave., Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Feb. 5

Souls Harbor Full Gospel Faith Mission

Address: 600 S. Eighth St., Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Feb. 5

Subway

Address: 2388 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station

Score: 100

Review date: Feb. 6

Waverly Parkway Convenience

Address: 1305 Fitzpatrick Ave., Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Feb. 6

