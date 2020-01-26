The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 12-18 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:

A Little Something Extra

Address: 737 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 13

Alpha Tau Omega

Address: 926 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 14

Another Broken Egg Café

Address: 2311 Bent Creek Road, Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 14

Anshally LLC dba Trimart

Address: 2040 Lee Road 127, Auburn

Score: Jan. 15

Review date: 96

Auburn Marriott Opelika at Grand National

Address: 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika

Score: Jan. 14

Review date: 100

AU Smokehouse

Address: Lupton Dorm, Auburn University

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 15

Blanches Kitchen Cusseta

Address: 5495 County Road 388, Cusseta

Score: 95

Review date: Jan. 14

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Address: 2125 Interstate Drive, Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 15

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Address: 1051 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika

Score: 95

Review date: Jan. 17

Domino’s Pizza

Address: 1451-A Gateway Drive, Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Jan. 14

Durango Mexican Restaurant

Address: 1107-A Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Jan. 17

Econo Lodge Breakfast

Address: 2145 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 13

Fresh from the Plains

Address: Lupton Hall, Auburn University

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 15

Fairfield Inn

Address: 2257 Interstate Drive, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 15

GND Petro Chem Inc.

Address: 6076 Alabama Highway 51, Opelika

Score: 92

Review date: Jan. 16

Great American Cookies

Address: 1627 Opelika Road, Suite 10, Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 15

Good Times

Address: 750 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 13

Hampton Inn Restaurant

Address: 2430 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 13

Hornet Quick Stop

Address: 7717 Alabama Highway 51, Opelika

Score: 91

Review date: Jan. 13

Kentucky Fried Chicken

Address: 1010 N. Sixth St., Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Jan. 15

LD Caribbean Cuisine

Address: 1460 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 15

Niffers at the Tracks

Address: 917 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 15

Pizza Hut

Address: 3611 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Jan. 14

Pi Kappa Alpha

Address: 840 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 14

Second Ave. Food Mart

Address: 300 Second Ave., Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Jan. 15

Sigma Nu

Address: 715 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

Score: 95

Review date: Jan. 13

Sigma Pi Fraternity

Address: 960 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 14

Sing Sing Karaoke

Address: 3794 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 16

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

Address: 2119 Interstate Drive, Opelika

Score: 95

Review date: Jan. 15

The Collegiate Hotel (food)

Address: 205 S. Gay St., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 13

The Quick LLC

Address: 571 Lee Road 53, Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 15

The Store

Address: 11940 Alabama Highway 169, Salem

Score: 95

Review date: Jan. 13

The Store 2

Address: 14001 Lee Road 379, Valley

Score: 96

Review date: Jan. 15

Towne Place Suite-Kitchen

Address: 1117 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 13

Waffle House

Address: 2167 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 96

Review date: Jan. 13

Wasabi Japanese

Address: 1103 Columbus Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 17

Wing Town

Address: 13 Samford Ave., Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 15

Zazu Gastropub

Address: 301 N. Eighth St., Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 15

