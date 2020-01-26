The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 12-18 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:
A Little Something Extra
Address: 737 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 13
Alpha Tau Omega
Address: 926 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 14
Another Broken Egg Café
Address: 2311 Bent Creek Road, Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 14
Anshally LLC dba Trimart
Address: 2040 Lee Road 127, Auburn
Score: Jan. 15
Review date: 96
Auburn Marriott Opelika at Grand National
Address: 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika
Score: Jan. 14
Review date: 100
AU Smokehouse
Address: Lupton Dorm, Auburn University
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 15
Blanches Kitchen Cusseta
Address: 5495 County Road 388, Cusseta
Score: 95
Review date: Jan. 14
Chipotle Mexican Grill
Address: 2125 Interstate Drive, Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 15
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Address: 1051 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika
Score: 95
Review date: Jan. 17
Domino’s Pizza
Address: 1451-A Gateway Drive, Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Jan. 14
Durango Mexican Restaurant
Address: 1107-A Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Jan. 17
Econo Lodge Breakfast
Address: 2145 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 13
Fresh from the Plains
Address: Lupton Hall, Auburn University
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 15
Fairfield Inn
Address: 2257 Interstate Drive, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 15
GND Petro Chem Inc.
Address: 6076 Alabama Highway 51, Opelika
Score: 92
Review date: Jan. 16
Great American Cookies
Address: 1627 Opelika Road, Suite 10, Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 15
Good Times
Address: 750 E. Glenn Ave., Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 13
Hampton Inn Restaurant
Address: 2430 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 13
Hornet Quick Stop
Address: 7717 Alabama Highway 51, Opelika
Score: 91
Review date: Jan. 13
Kentucky Fried Chicken
Address: 1010 N. Sixth St., Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Jan. 15
LD Caribbean Cuisine
Address: 1460 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 15
Niffers at the Tracks
Address: 917 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 15
Pizza Hut
Address: 3611 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Jan. 14
Pi Kappa Alpha
Address: 840 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 14
Second Ave. Food Mart
Address: 300 Second Ave., Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Jan. 15
Sigma Nu
Address: 715 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Score: 95
Review date: Jan. 13
Sigma Pi Fraternity
Address: 960 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 14
Sing Sing Karaoke
Address: 3794 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 16
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café
Address: 2119 Interstate Drive, Opelika
Score: 95
Review date: Jan. 15
The Collegiate Hotel (food)
Address: 205 S. Gay St., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 13
The Quick LLC
Address: 571 Lee Road 53, Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 15
The Store
Address: 11940 Alabama Highway 169, Salem
Score: 95
Review date: Jan. 13
The Store 2
Address: 14001 Lee Road 379, Valley
Score: 96
Review date: Jan. 15
Towne Place Suite-Kitchen
Address: 1117 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 13
Waffle House
Address: 2167 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 96
Review date: Jan. 13
Wasabi Japanese
Address: 1103 Columbus Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 17
Wing Town
Address: 13 Samford Ave., Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 15
Zazu Gastropub
Address: 301 N. Eighth St., Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.