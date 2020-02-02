The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 19-25 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:
169 F Korean BBQ
Address: 1660 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 91
Review date: Jan. 23
99 Kabob
Address: 1100 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 95
Review date: Jan. 23
AFC Sushi at Publix
Address: 2115 Moores Mill Road, Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 22
Auburn 14
Address: 2111 E. University Drive, Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 21
Bizilia’s Café
Address: 2000 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Jan. 22
Country’s Barbecue
Address: 1021 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 90
Review date: Jan. 21
Greens and Beans
Address: 2140 E. University Drive, Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 21
Hardee’s
Address: 1902 Marvyn Parkway, Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Jan. 23
I Love Juice Bar
Address: 2415 Moores Mill Road, Auburn
Score: 91
Review date: Jan. 22
Jahvon’s “A Little Taste of Heaven”
Address: 2120 Fox Run Ave., Opelika
Score: 94
Review date: Jan. 21
Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity
Address: 266 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Score: 91
Review date: Jan. 22
Local Bar & Grill
Address: 5409 Summerville Road, Phenix City
Score: 94
Review date: Jan. 23
Moores Mill Club
Address: 1957 Fairway Drive, Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 21
Phi Delta Theta
Address: 848 Lem Morrison Drive, Auburn
Score: 94
Review date: Jan. 24
Phi Sigma Kappa
Address: 835 W. Magnolia Drive, Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 22
Pi Kappa Phi
Address: 861 Lem Morrison Drive, Auburn
Score: 96
Review date: Jan. 24
Publix Deli
Address: 2415 Moores Mill Road, Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 22
Publix Deli
Address: 2900 E. University Drive, Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 22
Publix Market
Address: 2415 Moores Mill Road, Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 22
Sigma Alpha Epsilon
Address: 550 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Score: 91
Review date: Jan. 22
Sonic Drive-In
Address: 322 N. Dean Road, Auburn
Score: 97
Review date: Jan. 21
University Easts
Address: 831 Lem Morrison Drive, Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 24
Village Wok Chinese Restaurant
Address: 1100 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 23
Waffle House
Address: 1738 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 97
Review date: Jan. 21
Whimsy
Address: 109 S. Eighth St, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Jan. 23
Winn Dixie Deli
Address: 1617 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Jan. 23
Winn Dixie Market
Address: 1617 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 99
Review date: Jan. 23
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.