The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 19-25 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:

169 F Korean BBQ

Address: 1660 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 91

Review date: Jan. 23

99 Kabob

Address: 1100 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 95

Review date: Jan. 23

AFC Sushi at Publix

Address: 2115 Moores Mill Road, Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 22

Auburn 14

Address: 2111 E. University Drive, Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 21

Bizilia’s Café

Address: 2000 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Jan. 22

Country’s Barbecue

Address: 1021 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 90

Review date: Jan. 21

Greens and Beans

Address: 2140 E. University Drive, Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 21

Hardee’s

Address: 1902 Marvyn Parkway, Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Jan. 23

I Love Juice Bar

Address: 2415 Moores Mill Road, Auburn

Score: 91

Review date: Jan. 22

Jahvon’s “A Little Taste of Heaven”

Address: 2120 Fox Run Ave., Opelika

Score: 94

Review date: Jan. 21

Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity

Address: 266 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

Score: 91

Review date: Jan. 22

Local Bar & Grill

Address: 5409 Summerville Road, Phenix City

Score: 94

Review date: Jan. 23

Moores Mill Club

Address: 1957 Fairway Drive, Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 21

Phi Delta Theta

Address: 848 Lem Morrison Drive, Auburn

Score: 94

Review date: Jan. 24

Phi Sigma Kappa

Address: 835 W. Magnolia Drive, Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 22

Pi Kappa Phi

Address: 861 Lem Morrison Drive, Auburn

Score: 96

Review date: Jan. 24

Publix Deli

Address: 2415 Moores Mill Road, Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 22

Publix Deli

Address: 2900 E. University Drive, Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 22

Publix Market

Address: 2415 Moores Mill Road, Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 22

Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Address: 550 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

Score: 91

Review date: Jan. 22

Sonic Drive-In

Address: 322 N. Dean Road, Auburn

Score: 97

Review date: Jan. 21

University Easts

Address: 831 Lem Morrison Drive, Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 24

Village Wok Chinese Restaurant

Address: 1100 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 23

Waffle House

Address: 1738 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 97

Review date: Jan. 21

Whimsy

Address: 109 S. Eighth St, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Jan. 23

Winn Dixie Deli

Address: 1617 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Jan. 23

Winn Dixie Market

Address: 1617 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 99

Review date: Jan. 23

