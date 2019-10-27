The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Oct. 6 -19 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:
Ariccia Restaurant
Address: 241 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Oct. 8
Asian Supermarket
Address: 3750 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Oct. 9
Auburn Marriott Opelika at Grand National
Address: 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Oct. 9
Best Western
Address: 205 N. 21st St., Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Oct. 7
Best Wingz & Thingz
Address: 1515 Second Ave., Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Oct. 15
Burger King
Address: 415 Second Ave., Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Oct. 7
By His Grace Daycare
Address: 311 S. Sixth St., Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Oct. 15
Capps Sausage
Address: 555 Lee Road 100, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Oct. 18
Checker’s Drive In
Address: 2009 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Oct. 9
Dairy Queen
Address: 2019 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Oct. 17
Eighth & Rail
Address: 807 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Oct. 99
Fiesta Supermarket (Restaurant)
Address: 1904 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 86
Review date: Oct. 15
Fiesta Supermarket
Address: 1904 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 90
Review date: Oct. 15
Fratelli’s Ristorante Italiano
Address: 1445 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 95
Review date: Oct. 15
Game Time Sports Grill
Address: 675 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Oct. 9
Golden Corral
Address: 2301 Birmingham Highway, Opelika
Score: 94
Review date: Oct. 9
GongJoo Korean Restaurant
Address: 1445 S. College St., Auburn
Score: 96
Review date: Oct. 9
Grub Mart
Address: 1803 LaFayette Parkway, Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Oct. 10
Hamilton’s on Magnolia
Address: 174 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Score: 95
Review date: Oct. 18
Hamilton’s on Ogletree
Address: 1849 Ogletree Road, Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Oct. 18
Hampton Inn & Suites
Address: 3000 Capps Way, Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Oct. 9
Hibachi Sushi & Grill Buffet
Address: 3903 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Oct. 9
Home 2 Suites
Address: 3150 Capps Way, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Oct. 9
Howie’s Mouth of the South
Address: 9063 Lee Road 246, Smiths Station
Score: 96
Review date: Oct. 10
Jefferson’s
Address: 905 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika
Score: 88
Review date: Oct. 7
J.K. Food Mart
Address: 2420 LaFayette Parkway, Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Oct. 10
Kabuki
Address: 2496 Enterprise Drive, Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Oct. 11
Marathon
Address: 1460 Gateway Drive, Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Oct. 15
McDonald’s
Address: 1634 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Oct. 15
Mandarin House
Address: 3800 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Oct. 9
Mike & Ed’s BBQ
Address: 307 N. College St., Auburn
Score: 97
Review date: Oct. 9
Mike’s Gas & Grocery
Address: 4435 Lee Road 166, Opelika
Score: 87
Review date: Oct. 18
Momma Goldberg’s
Address: 500 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Score: 96
Review date: Oct. 18
Papa John’s Pizza
Address: 211 N. College St., Auburn
Score: 95
Review date: Oct. 8
Piggly Wiggly
Address: 1515 Second Ave., Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Oct. 17
Pizza D Action
Address: 2368 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station
Score: 96
Review date: Oct. 10
Robert’s Frozen Delight
Address: 2801 Watson St., Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Oct. 16
Salud es Vida
Address: 3778 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika
Score: 99
Review date: Oct. 17
Souls Harbor Full Gospel Faith Mission
Address: 600 S. Eighth St., Opelika
Score: 98
Review date: Oct. 15
Steak ‘n Shake
Address: 2096 Interstate Drive, Opelika
Score: 95
Review date: Oct. 7
Subway
Address: 2101 Frederick Road, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Oct. 17
The BreezeWay
Address: 213 S. Eighth St., Opelika
Score: 96
Review date: Oct. 9
The Cup and Saucer
Address: 555 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Oct. 15
Tru By Hilton
Address: 2411 W. Pace Blvd., Auburn
Score: 100
Review date: Oct. 10
Twice Baked
Address: 190 N. Donahue Drive, Auburn
Score: 97
Review date: Oct. 9
Uncle Charley’z
Address: 403 Opelika Road, Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Oct. 15
Waffle House
Address: 907 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika
Score: 97
Review date: Oct. 7
Waverly Parkway Convenience
Address: 1305 Fitzpatrick Ave., Opelika
Score: 92
Review date: Oct. 9
Which Wich
Address: 234 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
Score: 98
Review date: Oct. 18
Zoe’s Ice Cream Delite
Address: 2757 Alabama Highway 169, Opelika
Score: 100
Review date: Oct. 16
