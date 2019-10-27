The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Oct. 6 -19 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:

Ariccia Restaurant

Address: 241 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Oct. 8

Asian Supermarket

Address: 3750 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Oct. 9

Auburn Marriott Opelika at Grand National

Address: 3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail, Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Oct. 9

Best Western

Address: 205 N. 21st St., Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Oct. 7

Best Wingz & Thingz

Address: 1515 Second Ave., Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Oct. 15

Burger King

Address: 415 Second Ave., Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Oct. 7

By His Grace Daycare

Address: 311 S. Sixth St., Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Oct. 15

Capps Sausage

Address: 555 Lee Road 100, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Oct. 18

Checker’s Drive In

Address: 2009 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Oct. 9

Dairy Queen

Address: 2019 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Oct. 17

Eighth & Rail

Address: 807 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Oct. 99

Fiesta Supermarket (Restaurant)

Address: 1904 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 86

Review date: Oct. 15

Fiesta Supermarket

Address: 1904 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 90

Review date: Oct. 15

Fratelli’s Ristorante Italiano

Address: 1445 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 95

Review date: Oct. 15

Game Time Sports Grill

Address: 675 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Oct. 9

Golden Corral

Address: 2301 Birmingham Highway, Opelika

Score: 94

Review date: Oct. 9

GongJoo Korean Restaurant

Address: 1445 S. College St., Auburn

Score: 96

Review date: Oct. 9

Grub Mart

Address: 1803 LaFayette Parkway, Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Oct. 10

Hamilton’s on Magnolia

Address: 174 E. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

Score: 95

Review date: Oct. 18

Hamilton’s on Ogletree

Address: 1849 Ogletree Road, Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Oct. 18

Hampton Inn & Suites

Address: 3000 Capps Way, Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Oct. 9

Hibachi Sushi & Grill Buffet

Address: 3903 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Oct. 9

Home 2 Suites

Address: 3150 Capps Way, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Oct. 9

Howie’s Mouth of the South

Address: 9063 Lee Road 246, Smiths Station

Score: 96

Review date: Oct. 10

Jefferson’s

Address: 905 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika

Score: 88

Review date: Oct. 7

J.K. Food Mart

Address: 2420 LaFayette Parkway, Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Oct. 10

Kabuki

Address: 2496 Enterprise Drive, Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Oct. 11

Marathon

Address: 1460 Gateway Drive, Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Oct. 15

McDonald’s

Address: 1634 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Oct. 15

Mandarin House

Address: 3800 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Oct. 9

Mike & Ed’s BBQ

Address: 307 N. College St., Auburn

Score: 97

Review date: Oct. 9

Mike’s Gas & Grocery

Address: 4435 Lee Road 166, Opelika

Score: 87

Review date: Oct. 18

Momma Goldberg’s

Address: 500 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

Score: 96

Review date: Oct. 18

Papa John’s Pizza

Address: 211 N. College St., Auburn

Score: 95

Review date: Oct. 8

Piggly Wiggly

Address: 1515 Second Ave., Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Oct. 17

Pizza D Action

Address: 2368 Lee Road 430, Smiths Station

Score: 96

Review date: Oct. 10

Robert’s Frozen Delight

Address: 2801 Watson St., Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Oct. 16

Salud es Vida

Address: 3778 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika

Score: 99

Review date: Oct. 17

Souls Harbor Full Gospel Faith Mission

Address: 600 S. Eighth St., Opelika

Score: 98

Review date: Oct. 15

Steak ‘n Shake

Address: 2096 Interstate Drive, Opelika

Score: 95

Review date: Oct. 7

Subway

Address: 2101 Frederick Road, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Oct. 17

The BreezeWay

Address: 213 S. Eighth St., Opelika

Score: 96

Review date: Oct. 9

The Cup and Saucer

Address: 555 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Oct. 15

Tru By Hilton

Address: 2411 W. Pace Blvd., Auburn

Score: 100

Review date: Oct. 10

Twice Baked

Address: 190 N. Donahue Drive, Auburn

Score: 97

Review date: Oct. 9

Uncle Charley’z

Address: 403 Opelika Road, Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Oct. 15

Waffle House

Address: 907 Fox Run Parkway, Opelika

Score: 97

Review date: Oct. 7

Waverly Parkway Convenience

Address: 1305 Fitzpatrick Ave., Opelika

Score: 92

Review date: Oct. 9

Which Wich

Address: 234 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn

Score: 98

Review date: Oct. 18

Zoe’s Ice Cream Delite

Address: 2757 Alabama Highway 169, Opelika

Score: 100

Review date: Oct. 16

