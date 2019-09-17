The following are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 1-7 as provided by the Lee County Health Department:

Arby’s

  • Address: 2411 Gateway Dr., Opelika
  • Score: 100
  • Review date: Sept. 4

Auburn Day Care

  • Address: 720 Slaughter Ave., Auburn
  • Score: 96
  • Review date: Sept. 6

Big Blue Bagel

  • Address: 120 N. College St., Auburn
  • Score: 95
  • Review date: Sept. 6

Bizilia’s Café

  • Address: 134 N. College St., Auburn
  • Score: 95
  • Review date: Sept. 6

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar

  • Address: 2257 Tiger Town Pkwy., Opelika
  • Score: 96
  • Review date: Sept. 4

By His Grace Daycare

  • Address: 1800 Corporate Dr., Opelika
  • Score: 99
  • Review date: Sept. 4

Chipotle Mexican Grille

  • Address: 2135 Interstate Dr., Opelika
  • Score: 99
  • Review date: Sept. 4

Full Moon BBQ

  • Address: 2494 Enterprise Dr., Opelika
  • Score: 98
  • Review date: Sept. 4

John Emerald Distilling Company

  • Address: 706 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika
  • Score: 100
  • Review date: Sept. 6

Lamda Chi Alpha Fraternity

  • Address: 266 W. Magnolia Ave., Auburn
  • Score: 93
  • Review date: Sept. 6

Marble Slab Creamery

  • Address: 2340 Tiger Town Pkwy., Opelika
  • Score: 97
  • Review date: Sept. 4

Moe’s Southwest Grill

  • Address: 2574 Enterprise Dr., Opelika
  • Score: 99
  • Review date: Sept. 4

Niffer’s at the Tracks

  • Address: 917 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika
  • Score: 99
  • Review date: Sept. 6

Phi Delta Theta

  • Address: 848 Lem Morrison Dr., Auburn
  • Score: 93
  • Review date: Sept. 6

Red Clay Brewing Company

  • Address: 704 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika
  • Score: 100
  • Review date: Sept. 6

Salem Get-N-Go

  • Address: 942 Lee Rd. 240, Salem
  • Score: 100
  • Review date: Sept. 4

Side Track Coffee

  • Address: 817 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika
  • Score: 100
  • Review date: Sept. 6

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café

  • Address: 2119 Interstate Dr., Opelika
  • Score: 94
  • Review date: Sept. 4

The Store

  • Address: 11940 AL Hwy. 169, Salem
  • Score: 94
  • Review date: Sept. 4

University Eats (Alpha Gamma Rho)

  • Address: 831 Lem Morrison Dr., Auburn
  • Score: 97
  • Review date: Sept. 6

Wendy’s

  • Address: 1002 Second Ave., Opelika
  • Score: 99
  • Review date: Sept. 6

Wilton’s Catering

  • Address: 5522 Stage Rd., Loachapoka
  • Score: 98
  • Review date: Sept. 6

