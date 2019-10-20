The Auburn Mall is preparing for the Christmas season, and Alice Circle will join the pop-up-shop trend this year.
Pop-up shops are utilized in a space for a short period of time rather than having a permanent space.
The Auburn Mall announced in August that it would be hosting a contest for various pop-up shops for this upcoming holiday season. Winners would receive both cash and space for business.
“We are very excited to be hosting the inaugural search for Auburn’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop,” Hull Property Group marketing director Coles Doyle said in August. “There are so many talented entrepreneurs in the Auburn area, and this is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for someone to design and run their own store.”
Winners are picked by voting from Auburn residents. Alice Circle is the second winner chosen so far; the first is The Tiny Closet Boutique.
Alice Circle is a gift shop permanently located in Rainsville that sells art, gifts, décor and other items. It also offers classes and opportunities to create art.
“We are thrilled to be able to pop open two stores this holiday season,” Doyle said. “Both Alice Circle and The Tiny Closet Boutique are bringing new and exciting stores to the Auburn Mall that we know holiday shoppers will enjoy. We encourage everyone to come check out the new shops and experience these one-of-a-kind local businesses.”
The two shops will open Nov. 18 and will not close until after Christmas.
“We can’t wait to bring Auburn a new space full of unique gifts; creative projects; and a fun, spunky atmosphere for parties for all ages” said Alice Pettyjohn, Owner of Alice Circle.
