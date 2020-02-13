Opelika businesses have a few days left to get city license renewals done.
The deadline is Feb. 15, which is a Saturday, so businesses have until close of business Monday, Feb. 17, to take care of renewals.
After Monday, business license accounts that aren’t renewed will be assessed penalties and interest.
Call the city’s Revenue Department with questions at 334-705-5160.
