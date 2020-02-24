Downtown Opelika merchants will offer discounts during the 5th Saturday Sale Feb. 29.
Hosted by Opelika Main Street, this event will feature discounts from a variety of different stores and restaurants located in the historic downtown area.
Visitors are encouraged to explore the various different local shops and restaurants during regular business hours Saturday.
“This is a great way to shop small while saving big,” said Opelika Main Street Executive Director Ken Ward. “Downtown has a variety of different shopping and dining options so there is sure to be something for everyone to enjoy!”
Many of the sales and specials will only be available during the Saturday event.
For more information, visit opelikamainstreet.org or follow Opelika Main Street on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
