Opelika’s Fringe Consignment Boutique has something new to go with its endless supply of secondhand clothes, shoes and accessories for sale.
In partnership with Keep Opelika Beautiful, the boutique has started selling limited quantities of Opelika-themed Pura Vida bracelets, with the hand-woven bands in the same red-and-black shades of the city’s logo.
“We’ve always had a great relationship with Fringe just because of the way they collect clothes to consign them,” said Tipi Miller, director of Keep Opelika Beautiful. “This was just a great opportunity to work with Fringe.”
Whereas Keep Opelika Beautiful works to increase the community’s involvement in the beautification and recycling awareness of the city, Fringe offers a place where residents can — in a sense — recycle gently worn clothes, shoes and accessories.
Fringe owner Jennifer Graham said that with a loyal customer base stretching from Montgomery to Columbus, the boutique is the largest of its kind in the area.
The first — and tentatively only — order of Opelika-themed Pura Vida bracelets had 200 items, available for $8 each. The cost of the bracelets is covered by Fringe, and all the proceeds from the boutique items bought with it will go to Keep Opelika Beautiful.
Miller plans to use the money from the bracelet fundraiser to beautify the gardens at the city’s schools and get students involved with the efforts.
