Ali Rauch is the Opelika Chamber’s new President and CEO, it was announced Thursday.
The chamber’s Board of Directors voted unanimously this week to approve Rauch for the position after “an extensive nationwide search” according to chamber press release.
“I am honored and extremely excited to join the Opelika Chamber,” said Rauch, who will start July 6. “My husband, Todd, and I first chose Opelika 12 years ago, while he was attending Auburn University. Prior military and transplants from very small midwestern towns, we fell in love with everything about Opelika. The small-town feel, the beautiful downtown, the kind people, and the atmosphere that made us want to call it home.
“… The chamber’s work has never been more vital to the community than it is right now and I look forward to working with the chamber’s board, volunteers, staff and greater community to grow the organization and to promote the interest and ensure the livelihood of our business community.”
Rauch most recently served as the Director of Marketing for Chicken Salad Chick’s Corporate Office in Auburn, where she helped to grow the Chicken Salad Chick brand from its infancy of just 3 locations, to its now 150-plus locations over 7 years.
Ali is a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Illinois, where she graduated Suma Cum Laude and earned a Bachelor of Science in Speech Communication. She also holds an Associate of Science degree in Communication from Lake Land College, in Mattoon, Illinois.
She has served on the Board of Directors, of the Opelika’s Chamber 20 Under 40 program and has been on the committee for the Opelika Chamber’s Women’s Business Council. She is a member of Leadership Lee County, Class of 2014-2015 and was named to Fast Casual Magazine’s Top 27 Women in the Lead in 2019.
“With her exceptional background and her commitment to Opelika, not to mention her wealth of relationships in the community, she is uniquely positioned to represent every stakeholder in our business community…” said chamber Chairman Carlton Hunley.
Rauch will succeed Pam Powers-Smith, who left the Opelika Chamber in May to become the Director for Business and Industry Services for the Rome-Floyd Chamber located in Rome, Georgia.
