southern states jw darden

Attending Southern States' recent check presentation to the J.W. Darden Foundation were Southern States’ Chairman and CEO Steve Whatley, President Mark Chambers, J.W. Darden Foundation board members Mr. and Mrs. George Allen and Barbara Patton and Auburn University Professor Kathy Jo Ellison.

 Southern States Bank

Southern States Bank contributed $25,000 to the J.W. Darden Foundation last month at its Opelika office on Frederick Road.

“The J.W. Darden Foundation board members are very grateful to Southern States Bank and its local officers for their contribution. It is because of donors like this and others, we are able to perpetuate the legacy of Dr. J.W. Darden through free health care services and scholarships,” said foundation board member George Allen.

The J.W. Darden Foundation provided health screenings and education to uninsured residents. The J.W. Darden Wellness Center, a collaborative effort of the J.W. Darden Foundation Inc., the East Alabama Medical Center Faith Community Nurse Program and the Auburn University School of Nursing, offers expert health information free of charge. The foundation also provides scholarships to minority and underprivileged health care students in and around Lee County.

Tags

Load comments