Sprayberry

Special to the O-A News

The Auburn Chamber of Commerce hosted its first ribbon-cutting of the year today at Sprayberry Orthodontics after it redesigned the interior and exterior of its office over the summer. Sprayberry Orthodontics is at 773 N. Dean Road.

