The Auburn Mall has announced The Tiny Closet Boutique and Alice Circle are the winners of its search for Auburn’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop.
Mall officials and Auburn Chamber of Commerce will kick off the grand opening with a ribbon cutting at the main entrance of the Mall on Monday at 10 a.m.
Auburn native and Auburn University alum Taylor Jones operates The Tiny Closet Boutique, a locally owned online and mobile women’s boutique offering clothing and accessories.
Tiny Closet will give away swag bags valued at $200 to the first 50 customers to celebrate the shop's opening, and Miss Alabama will be at the store greeting shoppers and signing autographs.
Another Auburn alum Alice Pettyjohn will also launch Alice Circle gift store Monday at the mall. Based out of Rainsville, Alabama, the store offers one-of-a-kind gifts, custom designs and art classes.
To celebrate their Auburn location, the store will host a raffle for a gift basket valued at $100 and giving the first 30 customers scratch off coupons with the chance for up to $15 off their purchase. Shoppers can also learn about classes and crafts that will be held throughout the holiday season.
“We can’t wait for these two pop-up shops to open in the Auburn Mall. They bring something new and unique to the shopping experience at the Mall that we believe shoppers will really enjoy,” said Coles Doyle, Marketing Director for Hull Property Group, who worked with The American Dream Project on the search for the mall's two new retailers.
Both stores will remain open throughout the holiday season.
To learn more about The Tiny Closet Boutique, visit www.shopthetinycloset.com.
To learn more about Alice Circle, visit www.shopalicecircle.com.
To learn more about The American Dream Project and future pop-up opportunities visit www.dreambighere.com.
