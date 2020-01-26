“Moneyball,” the movie starring Brad Pitt as Oakland A’s general manager, Billy Beane, is the incredible true story of the 2001 Oakland Athletics baseball team.
More specifically, about how Beane pioneered a new way to build an organization and see the game differently, a game played much the same way for over 100 years.
The movie begins with the Oct. 15, 2001, American League division series elimination game between the A’s (team payroll $39,722,689) and the New York Yankees; $114,457,768 payroll) The Yankees beat the A’s, and many the players that had gotten the A’s to the playoffs became too expensive for Oakland to re-sign.
Bean with his team of 25 rejects and misfits, went on to have the longest winning streak in baseball history — 20 games — by learning how to see the true value of every player.
The 2020 workforce demands the same revolutionary change driven by millennials. Can a business benefit from a “Moneyball” approach, like Houston, Chicago, Boston and Oakland have in baseball? I think so.
In the Gallup Press Book (released in May 2019) “It’s the Manager,” Gallup finds, from its largest global study of the future of work, that the quality of managers and team leaders is the single biggest factor in an organization’s long-term success and capturing the hearts and minds of millennials.
Included is a chapter entitled “Moneyball for Employers!”:
What does a 20-game win streak (Moneyball Workplace) look like? If an employer receives positive responses to these 12 questions in a confidential employee engagement survey, they can pop the champagne corks!
1) I know what is expected of me at work.
2) I have the materials and equipment I need to do my work right.
3) At work, I have the opportunity to do what I do best every day.
4) In the past seven days, I have received recognition for doing good work.
5) My supervisor, or someone at work, seems to care about me as a person.
6) There is someone at work who encourages my development.
7) At work, my opinions seem to count.
8) The mission or purpose of my company make me feel my job is important.
9) My associates or fellow employees are committed to doing quality work.
10) I have a best friend at work.
11) In the last six months, someone at work has talked to me about my progress.
12) This last year, I have had opportunities at work to learn and grow.
To help you wrap your head and heart around these revolutionary workplace change concepts, my law partner Jonathan Martin and I will be using 10 clips out of the movie “Moneyball,” combined with 10 chapters from the “It’s the Manager” book, and let you see if your business or group can benefit from a “Moneyball” approach.
The EASHRM lunch presentation is Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Saugahatchee Country Club, 9800 Bent Creek Road in Opelika. The cost of lunch for guests is $25, payable in cash at the door. Seating is limited.
RSVP to EASHRM@gmail.com with your full contact information and mention “Moneyball for Employers 2020” in the subject line. Ask if there are still seats available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.