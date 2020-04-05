The U.S. Department of Labor issued a temporary rule Wednesday interpreting the expanded FMLA and paid sick leave provisions of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. It’s in effect until Dec. 31, when the FFCRA leave laws will expire.
Employers will welcome some of the DOL’s interpretations and will dislike others. The following is a fairly detailed summary of the rule’s provisions, but it is still only a summary:
Noteworthy definitions
“Public health emergency,” as defined in the temporary rule, is “an emergency with respect to COVID-19 declared by a Federal, State, or local authority.”
“School” is an elementary or secondary school through grade 12. It encompasses nonprofit and institutional day or residential schools.
“Son or daughter” includes biological, adopted, foster children, stepchildren, legal wards and children of people standing in loco parentis, under the age of 18. It also includes adults who have a disability and are incapable of self-care because of the disability.
“Subject to a quarantine or isolation order.” As noted above, this specifically includes shelter-in-place or stay-at-home orders from governmental authorities, if the orders prevent the employee from being able to work even though the employer has work that is available.
Qualifying reason for leave
Leave under the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act is available to eligible employees in the following circumstances:
» The employee is under a federal, state, or local quarantine or isolation order because of COVID-19;
» The employee is advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine because of COVID-19;
» The employee has symptoms of COVID-19 and is seeking a medical diagnosis;
» The employee is caring for an individual who meets one of the first two conditions, above;
» The employee is caring for a son or daughter whose school or “place of care” is closed because of COVID-19 precautions, or whose care provider is unavailable for the same reason (I will refer to this as “Reason No. 5”); or
» “The employee is experiencing any other substantially similar condition specified by the Secretary of Health and Human Services in consultation with the Secretary of the Treasury and the Secretary of Labor.”
Leave under the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act is available to eligible employees for reason No. 5 only; however, it is possible that coronavirus or a medical condition that makes one vulnerable to coronavirus might qualify as a “serious health condition” under the traditional Family and Medical Leave Act.
‘Eligible employee’
There were no major surprises in this section. To qualify for leave under the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act, the employee must have been working for the employer for at least 30 calendar days. An employee will meet this requirement if (1) he or she was hired 30 calendar days before the leave would begin, or (2) he or she was laid off or terminated on or after March 1, 2020, and rehired “or otherwise re-employed” before December 31, 2020, if he or she was on the payroll for at least 30 of the 60 days before the layoff or termination.
If the employee worked for the employer through a temporary agency before being hired by the employer, the time worked for the temporary agency will count toward the 30 days.
There is no minimum period of employment for those seeking leave under the Paid Sick Leave Act.
Employers can exclude “health care providers” and “emergency responders.” These definitions are extremely broad, as we have previously reported in connection with the FAQs.
‘Covered employer’
A covered employer is one with fewer than 500 employees in the 50 states or the District of Columbia or in U.S. territories or possessions. In determining coverage, employers should count all full-time and part-time employees, employees on leave, employees of temporary agencies who are jointly employed by the agency and the employer, day laborers supplied by a temporary agency (regardless of who is their “employer”). If two or more entities are joint employers within the meaning of the Fair Labor Standards Act or an “integrated employer” within the meaning of the FMLA, then the employees of all entities will be counted together. Independent contractors do not count; nor do employees on layoff or furlough who have not returned to work. Continue Reading Constangy Guidance of this 134 page regulation at www.constangy.com/
NOTE FOR READERS: Constangy’s publications concerning COVID-19 are based on current legal information and are not legal advice. Information from administrative agencies may be unclear and is also subject to review by the courts. The legal situation, especially with respect to this issue, changes daily if not hourly. This is our best attempt to provide you with information in a rapidly changing environment.
Thank you very much for reading!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.