Work on the roundabout at Society Hill Road and Gateway Drive is changing the traffic patterns at the intersection.
Workers have placed roadway signs at the intersection south of Interstate 85 and Tiger Town to direct motorists to proceed through as a roundabout, with barrels placed in a circle.
The existing stop signs have been removed.
“The traffic and rain will require frequent maintenance on the gravel paths that the traffic will be on by smoothing it out and adding more aggregate,” Opelika City Engineer Scott Parker told the O-A News in an email. “The contractor is tasked with monitoring the condition and keeping the areas safe and level. We will follow up with the contractor to make sure this is being done property.”
The roundabout and surrounding areas are under construction, but the normal rules of a roundabout are in place — vehicles will enter in a counterclockwise direction, and traffic approaching the intersection will look to the left and yield to approaching vehicles.
Minor delays are expected, but there will be flaggers and workers directing traffic.
Caution will be needed for the workers and equipment present.
Workers and construction equipment will be in close proximity to the roadway, and there are some occasions where the traffic will be off pavement onto a gravel detour along the side of the roadway.
Anyone with questions or concerns should email Parker at sparker@opelika-al.gov.
