It was a tough Saturday for both teams headed to the upcoming Iron Bowl in two weeks.
Auburn lost a tough rivalry game in which its troublesome offense struggled to find the scoreboard until an exciting, final-quarter comeback attempt, while Alabama lost its star quarterback for the rest of the season and possible traction in its bid to make the playoffs.
Auburn fell 21-14 to Georgia in the South’s Oldest Rivalry, despite a heroic attempt by the Tigers to overcome a three-touchdown deficit.
Auburn was in danger of suffering its first home shutout since 2012, when it was Georgia who blanked the Tigers 38-0. A frustrated home crowd of 87,451 at Auburn’s sold-out Jordan-Hare Stadium watched the visiting Bulldogs hold Auburn scoreless through the first three quarters and until 10:04 left in the fourth quarter.
Veteran Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm passed for 110 yards and three touchdowns in the game. Auburn freshman Bo Nix tossed the ball 50 times, completing 30 of them (fourth most in Auburn history, done twice now by Nix including the Ole Miss game) for 245 yards and one touchdown.
Student injuredIt was also a tough game on the sidelines, as the game was halted for several minutes after Georgia student photographer Chamberlain Smith was bulldozed by an Auburn player and taken off on a stretcher.
Smith was taken to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika for treatment.
No update on her condition was available at the end of the game.
See inside today’s edition for complete coverage of Saturday’s action, including:
Tua injuredPlaying in Starkville, Miss., Alabama lost Heisman Trophy-contending and top team playmaker Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a season-ending hip injury during the Tide’s 38-7 win over Mississippi State.
Where’s the offense?Through the first three quarters, Auburn punted seven times and did not reach the red zone. The result ended the Tigers’ hopes of playing the spoiler for the Bulldogs in the college playoff picture. Story, column inside.
The backbreakersThe Auburn defense held and held for most of the first half Saturday, but two plays in particular were critical in the loss. Fromm threw a 51-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and running back D’Andre Swift ripped off a 26-yard run that set up another Bulldogs score. Those plays led to a drive midway through the third quarter that gave Georgia a three-touchdown lead. Story inside.
