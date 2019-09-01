Jackson Services’ community tents and the story of "Colin's Room," began in the summer of 2017. The original idea for the tent arose from a need for something that would allow people to escape the summer heat or cold winters during outdoor events. However, the underlying root and passion for the tents, along with the private area inside, is to provide a resource for those with special needs that will allow families and individuals to enjoy various community events.
Inspired by Dale Jackson’s son, Colin, the conditioned tent and privacy area was created to help accommodate individuals with special needs and their families. For Dale’s family, special events and outings require preparation and often multiple contingency plans. “We have to think about how hot or cold it's going to be, if it will rain, and most importantly what we will do and where we will go when the ‘unforeseen’ happens or emergencies arise,” said Dale. This experience is something most special needs families are familiar with. The demands of preparing for possible scenarios that may arise throughout the day makes it challenging to attend common events. Jackson Services’ ambition for the climate-controlled tents and privacy areas is to give these families and individuals a suitable environment and equip them with the necessary resources and added convenience to participate more comfortably in community activities.
Jackson Services is pleased to provide our Georgia and Alabama communities with our community tent. The tents have proven to be a huge success for everyone in attendance at their corresponding events. Numerous individuals have benefited from them by escaping the outside temperatures and weather, nursing babies, changing diapers, or resting. It is very rewarding to see individuals in our community come together to support each other in various events. Jackson Services extends their tent services to anyone in the area hosting a community-wide event and hopes that the convenience and accessibility of each tent continues to cater to all attendees.
