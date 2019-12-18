Auburn's secondary is getting a boost from four-star cornerback Marco Domio, who picked Auburn over LSU and Alabama.

Domio comes to Auburn by way of Blinn College in the junior college ranks. Famously, that's the same JUCO that Cam Newton came to Auburn from.

Domio is originally from Houston, Texas.

Marco Domio

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Height: 6-1

Weight: 172

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

