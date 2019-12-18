Auburn's secondary is getting a boost from four-star cornerback Marco Domio, who picked Auburn over LSU and Alabama.
Domio comes to Auburn by way of Blinn College in the junior college ranks. Famously, that's the same JUCO that Cam Newton came to Auburn from.
Domio is originally from Houston, Texas.
Marco Domio
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Height: 6-1
Weight: 172
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.