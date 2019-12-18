Bo Nix has a new, tall target to throw to at Auburn.

The 6-foot-4 Ze'Vian Capers has signed his letter of intent, Auburn has announced.

The towering Capers joins Auburn's receivers' room out of Denmark High School in Georgia.

He is unanimously ranked as a four-star prospect by major recruiting outlets.

Ze'Vian Capers

Hometown: Alpharetta, Ga.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 192

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

