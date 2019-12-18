The paperwork is in for Jeremiah Pegues, plucked by Auburn from Rebel country in Mississippi.

The tight end joins Auburn out of Oxford High School.

He announced his choice of Auburn over Alabama and Ole Miss earlier Wednesday, before Auburn announced his paperwork was signed and delivered about an hour later.

Pegues is universally tabbed as a four-star prospect by the major recruiting outlets.

Jeremiah 'JJ' Pegues

Hometown: Oxford, Miss.

Height: 6-2

Weight: 298

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

