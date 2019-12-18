The paperwork is in for Jeremiah Pegues, plucked by Auburn from Rebel country in Mississippi.
The tight end joins Auburn out of Oxford High School.
He announced his choice of Auburn over Alabama and Ole Miss earlier Wednesday, before Auburn announced his paperwork was signed and delivered about an hour later.
Pegues is universally tabbed as a four-star prospect by the major recruiting outlets.
Jeremiah 'JJ' Pegues
Hometown: Oxford, Miss.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 298
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.