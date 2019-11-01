I’m not a huge pizza fan. I know, I know, non-American, right? I’ve heard it all before. But I don’t really like tomatoes, so pizza isn’t up my alley.

But I do like calzones (cue Ben Wyatt from “Parks and Rec.”) So I thought I would visit Little Italy Pizzeria to try their calzones.

I ordered by phone and planned to pick it up. Surprisingly, I managed to find a spot on College Street and walked over to pick up my food.

I ordered one of their basic calzones for a little over $6. You can add any pizza topping for 75 cents each, so I chose to add sausage, spinach, artichokes and pesto. This turned out to be a great combination, by the way.

When I walked into the restaurant, it was pretty hopping for a Tuesday at 7 p.m. Because I had ordered over the phone, I was able to skip the line and the wait and grab my food. I took it to go.

I prefer an Alfredo based or garlic sauce over marinara, but marinara is what came with the calzone. So when I got to my apartment, I had some Alfredo in the fridge that I heated up to have with my food.

The calzone was pretty good — maybe not the best I’ve ever had. Little Italy’s did a good job with the sausage and pesto, but I felt a little skimped on the spinach and artichokes.

I also ordered a dessert. I saw on their menu that they had an Oreo cheesecake. Let me say, I love Oreos. Put Oreos in anything and I’ll like it.

Ice cream, yup. Cookies, yup. Milkshakes, yup. Cheesecake, yup.

When they handed it to me, though, I was a little disappointed. I had thought it would be handmade. It was a mass-produced cheesecake in packaging in the freezer, which is fine. I would buy that at the store, but I thought it was going to be made in-house.

Overall, if you’re looking for a nicer date night spot or fancier pizza, I might skip Little Italy. I think it’s better for after a football game or night with friends. It’s a good college spot.

