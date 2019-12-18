Add another big name to Auburn's class.
Linebacker Desmond Tisdol picked Auburn over Tennessee and South Carolina on Wednesday morning.
The All-American Bowl selection from Wilcox County High School in Georgia adds another boon of talent to the Auburn linebackers group under Travis Williams.
