Add another big name to Auburn's class.

Linebacker Desmond Tisdol picked Auburn over Tennessee and South Carolina on Wednesday morning.

The All-American Bowl selection from Wilcox County High School in Georgia adds another boon of talent to the Auburn linebackers group under Travis Williams.

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments