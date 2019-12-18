Auburn’s getting some help up front in four-star junior college transfer Kilian Zierer, who’s letter of intent marked the first to roll into Auburn’s office on Wednesday morning.
Zierer is rated as four-star prospect by ESPN, and as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports.
Zierer comes to Auburn by way of College of the Canyons in California.
He is from Hohenkirchen, Germany.
Height: 6-foot-7
Weight: 284
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
