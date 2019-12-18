Auburn’s getting some help up front in four-star junior college transfer Kilian Zierer, who’s letter of intent marked the first to roll into Auburn’s office on Wednesday morning.

Zierer is rated as four-star prospect by ESPN, and as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports.

Zierer comes to Auburn by way of College of the Canyons in California.

He is from Hohenkirchen, Germany.

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 284

Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐

247: ⭐⭐⭐

ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

Get Our Daily News and Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments