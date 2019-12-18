Auburn scooped up a big in-state prospect with the signature of Jeremiah Wright from Selma.
Auburn lists Wright at 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds.
Wright is ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN and as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247Sports.
Jeremiah Wright
Hometown: Selma
Height: 6-5
Weight: 340
Rivals: ⭐⭐⭐
247: ⭐⭐⭐
ESPN: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
