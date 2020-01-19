In 2015, Congress passed a law called the Federal Civil Penalties Inflation Adjustment Act Improvements Act of 2015. It appears that the word “Improvements” may have been added in an unsuccessful attempt to make the law sound more palatable.
Because of its tongue-twisting title, the law is usually just referred to as the “Inflation Adjustment Act.” Under the terms of the act, the U.S. Department of Labor annually adjusts the penalties for violations of the Occupational Safety and Health Act, as well as the penalty levels for a number of other statutes, by the amount of inflation for the past year.
Some states that have their own OSHA enforcement programs adjust their maximum penalties as well, but not all states mirror the federal penalty increase.
The DOL announced the following changes last week to the OSHA penalty levels:
» Serious violation — Increased from $13,260 to $13,494.
» Other Than Serious variations- Increased from $13,260 to $13,494.
• Repeat violations — Increased from $132,598 to $134,937.
» Willful violations — Maximum penalties increased from $132,598 to $134,937.
» Minimum penalties increased from $9,472 to $9,639.
Those of you who have received OSHA citations in the last three years know that OSHA now routinely issues serious citations with the maximum penalty amount. These increased penalty amounts should give you all the incentive you need to be in compliance.
In addition to reporting work-related fatalities, employers are now required to self-report whenever their employees have an amputation, are admitted to a hospital or clinic for treatment, or lose an eye.
Because of the nature of the accidents that prompt reporting to OSHA, the resulting OSHA inspections frequently focus on machine guarding and lockout/tagout. Unfortunately, both of these compliance topics have a “beauty is in the eye of the beholder” aspect to them, and it is our experience that the obligations under these standards are often misunderstood by employers.
Therefore, it is important to understand how the agency interprets them. The time to ensure compliance is now, not after you’ve received a maximum penalty.
Reminder: Employers must post their OSHA 300A forms Feb. 1 through April 30. Electronic filing of OSHA 300A information (if required) must be completed by March 2.
Top -10 do’s and don’ts during OSHA inspections (from an inspector)
1. Don’t make me wait. It just tells me you’re not ready. Nothing you can do at the last minute is going to make much difference anyway.
2. It’s best to be open with me.
3. Don’t try to block my line of sight by bringing a bunch of employees along on the walk-through. I’ll wait until I get to see what I want to see. Some of us use digital cameras. Some of us even videotape the inspection.
4. Be prepared to answer questions. Have all required OSHA documents, including those outlining safety plans, ready for me.
5. Don’t discourage employees from talking to me. I’ll talk to them one way or another. I find ways to slip employees my business card, and once I do, they usually call. If necessary, I’ll get a subpoena to talk to your employees.
6. Don’t lie to me. That makes me angry.
7. Think about hazards, not just standards, when you evaluate your workplace for safety. I look for hazards, not standard violations.
8. Have your training documents in order. I do look at them. If you have Hispanic employees, make sure you have documentation that they understood your safety training.
9. Plan ahead and designate a person or people who will meet with me. Make sure the person is prepared. It doesn’t matter to me whether you have a full-time safety manager or not. That doesn’t make me any tougher or easier on a company.
10. Check out OSHA’s Field Operations Manual for inspectors. Even though it’s written for inspectors, it’s available to anyone for free at https://bit.ly/376h92l.
