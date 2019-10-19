CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on Saturday.
Tony Adams picked off a pass by Jack Coan for the 30 1/2-point underdog Illini (3-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at midfield with 2:33 remaining. Dre Brown’s tackle-breaking 13-yard run got Illinois to the Wisconsin 25, setting up McCourt to attempt the winner. The junior’s kick was down the middle to give coach Lovie Smith the most significant victory of his four-year tenure in Champaign.
Wisconsin had not trailed this season and was looking to roll into a showdown with No. 3 Ohio State next week in Columbus. Instead, the Badgers (6-1, 4-1) blew a nine-point lead in the final 9:46 of the fourth quarter.
No. 3 Clemson 45, Louisville 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Trevor Lawrence overcame two early interceptions to throw three touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for 192 yards and a score and Clemson routed Louisville for its 22nd consecutive victory.
Darien Rencher and Chez Mellusi added rushing TDs for the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who missed first-quarter chances to build a big lead when Lawrence’s passes were picked off twice near the goal line. The sophomore settled down to hit Joseph Ngata and Justyn Ross with second-quarter touchdown passes for a 17-3 halftime lead.
No. 5 Oklahoma 52, West Virginia 14
NORMAN, Okla. — Jalen Hurts passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two more scores for Oklahoma.
Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0) is unbeaten in eight games against West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Sooners have won 20 of their last 21 games.
No. 12 Oregon 35, No. 25 Washington 31
SEATTLE — Justin Herbert hit Jaylon Redd for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:10 left, the last of his four scoring passes, and Oregon overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Washington.
Herbert was 24 of 38 for 280 yards. He threw TDs of 12 yards to Spencer Webb and 16 yards to Redd in the first half.
No. 13 Utah 21, No. 17 Arizona State 3
SALT LAKE CITY — Zack Moss broke Utah’s career rushing record and scored two touchdowns in te Utes’ victory over Arizona State in the rain.
The Utes (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12) ended Arizona State’s modern-era record streak of 125 games with more than 10 points. The last time the Sun Devils were held under double-digits was a 28-0 loss to Southern California in 2008.
No. 18 Baylor 45, Oklahoma State 27
STILLWATER, Okla. — Charlie Brewer completed 13 of 17 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and Baylor extended its winning streak to nine games.
JaMycal Hasty rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and had 66 yards on three receptions for Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big 12).
No. 19 SMU 45, Temple 21
DALLAS — Shane Buechele set career highs with six touchdown passes and 457 passing yards to help SMU improve to 7-0.
Reggie Roberson Jr. had a career-high 250 receiving yards on eight catches, including touchdowns of 75, 60 and 33 yards.
The Mustangs have opened the season with seven straight wins for the first time since 1982, when they were 10-0-0 en route to an 11-0-1 finish.
No. 20 Minnesota 42, Rutgers 7
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Rodney Smith ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns and Minnesota improved to 7-0 for the first time since winning the national title in 1960.
Smith scored on runs of 3 and 16 yards and Tanner Morgan threw two touchdowns as the Gophers (7-0, 4-0) won their ninth straight game spanning two seasons and handed Rutgers (1-6, 0-5) its fifth consecutive loss overall and 17th straight in the Big Ten Conference.
No. 21 Cincicinnati 24, Tulsa 13
CINCINNATI — Gerrid Doaks ran for a pair of touchdowns and turned a short pass into a 28-yard score, helping Cincinnati hold on after losing its top running back.
Doaks moved into a bigger role when Michael Warren II left the game twice with leg injuries. He became the focal point of an offense that had just enough to get Cincinnati (6-1, 3-0 American Athletic) a win on a day when the Bearcats remembered one of their best teams.
No. 23 Iowa 26, Purdue 20
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Mekhi Sargent scored on a 14-yard run with 2:16 left and Iowa held off Purdue to snap a two-game losing streak.
Tyler Goodson scored his first career touchdown from a yard out and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals for the Hawkeyes (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten). They also broke a two-game skid against Purdue (2-5, 1-3).
