Local community members gathered together in Opelika and joined others around the country to create a “wave of light” Tuesday night to remember the tiny souls they have lost.
East Alabama Medical Center hosted families who have lost babies during pregnancy and infancy to participate in the “wave of light,” which is held on Oct. 15 in honor of National Day of Infant and Pregnancy Loss.
“Once they designated Oct. 15 as the time we would celebrate and get together, that started the candlelight,” Rosemary Cummings, executive director of women’s services at EAMC, said about the wave of light. “Everybody at dusk will light a candle for an infant loss and a remembrance time.”
Held at the EAMC Learning Center due to weather, EAMC’s Evening of Remembrance brought together people of all walks of life who have experienced a common situation — the loss of a baby.
“This day is not forgetting those babies,” said Erin Brown, the faith community nurse coordinator. “It’s easy to forget if we don’t say those names and we don’t mark a place in time for them. And that’s what this day is about, not forgetting those babies that have gone too soon.”
An unwanted clubThe Evening of Remembrance brought those who have experienced the pain of pregnancy and infant loss together, which Cummings said helps ease the pain.
“It’s a club you never want to be a part of,” she said. “But once you’re a part of it you know that there are many others that are around you that have felt the same way.”
Cummings, who has experienced the loss of a baby, is one of the millions around the country who experience the same pain.
About 24,000 babies are stillborn in the United States each year, according to the Center for Disease Control.
EAMC Chaplin Rev. Laura Eason added during the event that 1 in 4 pregnancies end in loss.
Cummings feels those who experience the loss of a pregnancy tend not to talk about it; however, there is a whole community of people who are there for support.
“I think that infant loss and miscarriage is something that is not talked about very much and you just move onto the next thing,” Cummings said. “So when you see this wave of light … it just helps to bring that whole sense of a community together.”
While those at the event shed tears, there was always a supportive hand reaching out to show that they are there for them, which is what made the evening so special, participants said.
“You feel very alone when you go through these sorts of situations but when you are able to contact with other moms that have the same sort of loss that you have, it really does put it in a new perspective,” Cummings said.
“That loss never goes away but it softens over time and you’re able to help somebody else who’s going through that and I think that’s what this togetherness connects people like that. “
Celebrating tbabiesDuring the night, the names of babies and infants who have died were read aloud in a way that celebrates the life the child had.
“It is celebrating the time that we had with our baby,” Cummings said.
However, celebrating the babies doesn’t end with the night, it continues on in EAMC’s Memory Garden.
The garden “is a place for families and moms that have lost their babies, either in pregnancy, or a stillbirth or infant, where they’re just able to go and be and hopefully find some solace and peace,” Brown said.
The garden is also lined with bricks, which have the names of the babies on them, offering a continuous reminder of the lives lost and offering those a place to come to remember.
“A lot of times people that lose their pregnancy or infants don’t always have a place to go, like a cemetery or a memorial place,” Brown said. “So this is that place for them.”
Although not at the garden, the night ended with a candle lighting to remember the babies lost.
“We celebrate these babies and it helps your heart to heal,” Cummings said.
